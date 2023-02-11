Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 977,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,227,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,619,000 after buying an additional 62,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 795,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at $578,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.44 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

