Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $988,000 Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 542,806 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $127.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $92.29.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.