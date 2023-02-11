Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 4,248 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 184.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $105.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.