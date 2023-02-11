Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 634 Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 2.29% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLIN opened at $28.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

