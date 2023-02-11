Kujira (KUJI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $77.01 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00003255 BTC on exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $77.01 million and approximately $251,100.03 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kujira has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

About Kujira

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.70430434 USD and is down -6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $254,786.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

