Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 914.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,111.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,111.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $53.82 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

