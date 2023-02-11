Kurt D. Barton Sells 10,020 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.00. The company had a trading volume of 949,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 37.90%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

