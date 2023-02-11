L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Lessened by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $215.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.