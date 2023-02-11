Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.83

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.83 and traded as high as C$37.70. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$36.85, with a volume of 114,133 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.02%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

