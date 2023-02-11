Lake Street Capital Raises Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Price Target to $32.00

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Kimball Electronics Price Performance
Shares of KE opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $635.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kimball Electronics Company Profile
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
