Lake Street Capital Raises Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Price Target to $32.00

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Shares of KE opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $635.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

