Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of LARK opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

