Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Equities analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $48,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $135,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $135,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

