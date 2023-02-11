Largo (NYSE:LGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LGO. TheStreet lowered Largo from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Largo from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Largo stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $391.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 2.06. Largo has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. Largo had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Largo will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGO. UBS Group AG raised its position in Largo by 4,549.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Largo during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Largo during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Largo during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Largo during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

