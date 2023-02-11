Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Raised to $51.50 at Citigroup

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $51.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 115.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LI. Barclays dropped their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on Li Auto from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.26.

Li Auto stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 0.73. Li Auto has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $41.49.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

