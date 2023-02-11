Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

LICY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 0.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 9.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 18.1% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.26. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

