Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 5.6 %
LTRPA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,562. The stock has a market cap of $115.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.23. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.