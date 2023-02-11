Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 5.6 %

LTRPA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,562. The stock has a market cap of $115.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.23. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. Triad Investment Management increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 1,091,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,043 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,702,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 465,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 233,865 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 395,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

