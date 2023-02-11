Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Lindsay Stock Up 1.0 %

LNN opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.24. Lindsay has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $183.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.15.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 143,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

