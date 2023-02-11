Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Tony Ottaviano Purchases 1,654,196 Shares

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Rating) insider Tony Ottaviano purchased 1,654,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,344,861.35 ($927,490.58).

Tony Ottaviano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liontown Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Tony Ottaviano 1,879,487 shares of Liontown Resources stock.

Liontown Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.78.

Liontown Resources Company Profile

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liontown Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontown Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.