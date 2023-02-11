Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $227.11 million and $889,625.76 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 226,670,724 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

