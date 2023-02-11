Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $171.07 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 776,471,981 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 776,448,231.2084944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0032954 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $112.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

