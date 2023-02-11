Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $40.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAC. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Lithium Americas Stock Down 4.8 %
NYSE LAC opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.