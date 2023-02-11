Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $40.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAC. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE LAC opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,226,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,323,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,902,000 after acquiring an additional 842,728 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 765,397 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.