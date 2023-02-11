LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of LiveOne from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Shares of LiveOne stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. LiveOne has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in LiveOne by 34.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LiveOne by 59.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
