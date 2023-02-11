LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Raised to $34.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RAMP. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $162,183.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,568,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,074,000 after buying an additional 92,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,226,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,232,000 after buying an additional 230,620 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 6.2% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,138,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,015,000 after purchasing an additional 184,517 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in LiveRamp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,405 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

