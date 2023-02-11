LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Raised to $35.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Down 2.9 %

LiveRamp stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $44.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.11 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $168,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 109.0% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.