LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,887,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveToBeHappy Stock Performance

Shares of CAVR opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. LiveToBeHappy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

About LiveToBeHappy

CAVU Resources, Inc is a holding company, which focuses on acquiring companies that have cannabis related technologies, controlled environmental growth facilities and well managed farms. The company was founded on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

