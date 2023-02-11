LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the January 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LM Funding America Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of LMFA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,886. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.68. LM Funding America has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.03.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 1,563.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LM Funding America

About LM Funding America

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LM Funding America by 12.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary.

