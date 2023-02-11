Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.87.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $480.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

