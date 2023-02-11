Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $70.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 70 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Logitech International Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $57.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $81.48.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Stories

