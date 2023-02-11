London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,500 shares, a growth of 786.1% from the January 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.4 %

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 235,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,583. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,000 ($108.19) to GBX 8,800 ($105.78) in a report on Monday, January 9th.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

