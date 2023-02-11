LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.

LNSPF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.70) to GBX 210 ($2.52) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut shares of LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LondonMetric Property from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LondonMetric Property from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.27. 246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

