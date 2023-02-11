Loom Network Price Tops $0.0516 (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $57.69 million and $6.65 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

