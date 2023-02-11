Loom Network Price Tops $0.0518 on Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $57.91 million and $6.01 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

