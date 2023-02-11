L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $347.77

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €347.77 ($373.95) and traded as high as €382.15 ($410.91). L’Oréal shares last traded at €375.35 ($403.60), with a volume of 272,206 shares.

L’Oréal Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €360.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €347.95.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

