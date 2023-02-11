LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management cut its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 585.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LTC Properties news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LTC stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

