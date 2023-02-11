Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.43.

LITE stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

