Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lumentum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.43.

LITE stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.17.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

