Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lumentum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 160.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.17. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $105.05.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

