Lumi Credits Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $43.87 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00432847 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,219.13 or 0.28672549 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

