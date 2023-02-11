Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Stock Performance

NYSE LXFR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. 50,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.01. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Luxfer Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Luxfer by 142.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Luxfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.