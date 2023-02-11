LUXO (LUXO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $103.50 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One LUXO token can now be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUXO has traded flat against the dollar. LUXO has a market cap of $103.50 million and $4,076.81 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00435976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.36 or 0.28879843 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About LUXO

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

