LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.58

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LXI REIT Price Performance

LXI opened at GBX 114.20 ($1.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72. LXI REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 110.40 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 154 ($1.85). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,268.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.56) price objective on shares of LXI REIT in a research note on Thursday.

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Featured Articles

