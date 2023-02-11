Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $13.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lyft from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Down 36.4 %

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. Lyft has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 6,332.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,985,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $80,839,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Lyft by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after buying an additional 3,408,360 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.