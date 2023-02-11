Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $30.00 to $21.25 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lyft to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lyft from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Lyft has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Lyft by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lyft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 842,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Lyft by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,953 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 266,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 69,121 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.