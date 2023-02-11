Lyft’s (LYFT) “Peer Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reissued their peer perform rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lyft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

Lyft Stock Down 36.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 1,228.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 58.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 261.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $32,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

