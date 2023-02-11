LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $102.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LYB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,327 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,646,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,732,000 after purchasing an additional 71,163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

