Madison Wealth Management Buys 21 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $499.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.70 and its 200 day moving average is $501.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

