Madison Wealth Management Buys 411 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 2.1% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Madison Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 24,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 664,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after buying an additional 218,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.56. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 250.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,053.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

See Also

