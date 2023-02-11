Madison Wealth Management Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,951 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $222.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.30. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $241.08.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

