Madison Wealth Management Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,735 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Visa by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 544,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $107,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

V opened at $227.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.34 and its 200-day moving average is $206.46. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

