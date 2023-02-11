Madison Wealth Management Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $258.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,802 shares of company stock worth $5,269,057. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

